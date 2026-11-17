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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has praised his side's extraordinary 5-0 victory over the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion. The dominant win secured top spot in Group A2 and sent Die Nationalmannschaft into the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in style.

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Germany secure top spot in style

Germany produced a sensational tactical masterclass at a sold-out Olympiastadion in Berlin, thrashing the Netherlands 5-0 in their final UEFA Nations League group fixture. Goals from Derry Scherhant, a brace from Florian Wirtz, a header from Nico Schlotterbeck, and a late strike from Brajan Gruda sealed Germany's biggest victory against their neighbours since 1959.

The emphatic win lifted Jurgen Klopp's side from third place to the summit of Group A2, leapfrogging both Greece and the Netherlands on head-to-head tiebreakers as both sides advanced to the quarter-finals.

Klopp praises extraordinary team performance

Speaking to the press after the final whistle, Klopp expressed sheer delight at the quality of his team's display and the electric atmosphere generated by the German supporters.

"The game today was extraordinary - and it was against very strong opposition, too. We had to adapt and find our way a little in the first half," Klopp stated.

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"Then, we scored some unbelievable goals. It was a great game and a fantastic experience. I wouldn’t have ever dreamed of having the chance to do this in Berlin in front of a sold-out crowd."

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Winning the midfield tactical battle

Analysing the tactical dynamics of the match, Klopp noted how both teams initially sought to press high up the pitch before Germany successfully found their rhythm and exploited the available space.

"Both teams wanted to press high up the pitch. We wanted to mop up the second balls after going long. The Netherlands had the same plan. When the ball was on the floor, we had problems," Klopp explained.

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"Then, we started to play with more freedom and did incredible things with the space we were afforded."

Looking ahead with a special group

Klopp concluded by paying tribute to the unity and potential within his squad, emphasising that the resounding victory leaves everyone connected with the national team full of optimism for the future.

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"The team is a very special group. Everyone who was here today is going home with a smile on their face," Klopp added.

With quarter-final qualification secured as group winners, Germany will head into 2027 with massive momentum.