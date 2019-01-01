'I would like him to be here' - Courtois sends Hazard another message to join him at Real Madrid

The winger's future remains uncertain and his international team-mate wants the Chelsea attacker to join him in Spain

Thibaut Courtois would like team-mate and star Eden Hazard to join him at .

Hazard revealed in early February he had made a decision over his future, but the star attacker is yet to announce his plans.

The 28-year-old, whose contract runs until 2020, has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and Courtois wants Hazard to move to the giants.

"I don't know if he is going to sign for Real Madrid, nor do I know if the club want him," the goalkeeper told Onda Cero on Wednesday.

"For me, he is a great player, but I don't decide those things.

"Each one decides what he does with his life. For me, he is one of the best in the world and as a friend I would like him to be here."

Courtois played four seasons at Chelsea before making the switch to Madrid in August last year.

Hazard has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 29 Premier League games this season, with Chelsea sitting sixth in the table.

Of course @hazardeden10 scored on his th appearance for Belgium! pic.twitter.com/nsCe5MnZuy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 25, 2019

The 28-year-old scored on his 100th appearance for Belgium on Sunday but dismissed reports that a deal with the Spanish giants is already done.

"There is still nothing," he said when pressed by for an answer about his Madrid future while on international duty .

Article continues below

Chelsea return to Premier League action Sunday as they travel to face , with a clash against to follow on Wednesday.

The Blues are also still in the running in the , where they are set to face a quarter-final against Slavia Praha, with the first match to be played on April 11 and Chelsea hosting the second leg a week later with a crunch clash against tucked in between.