‘I will carry Inter forever in my heart’ – PSG’s Hakimi says farewell to I Nerazzurri

Following his move to the Parisians, the Morocco international said his goodbyes to the reigning Serie A champions via social media

Achraf Hakimi said a fond farewell to Inter Milan in a touching statement published on social media following his mover to Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain.

After completing his loan move to Borussia Dortmund, the Morocco international joined the Italian elite division side in 2020 on a five-year contract, with a reported fee of around €40 million.

In his maiden season at Giuseppe Meazza, Hakimi played a key role as Antonio Conte’s Black and Blues won the topflight diadem for the first time since the 2009–10 campaign.

With four years left on his pact, the former Real Madrid star teamed up with the Parisians in the region of €60 million (£52m/$71m), plus €10m (£9m$12m) in add-ons.

Now, as he prepares to commence on a new journey with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, the 22-year-old reiterated his affinity for Inter Milan.

“It was just a year, but what a year! When I arrived, I could never have imagined what it means to wear the jersey and the coat of arms of Inter,” Hakimi wrote on Twitter.

“It has been a huge pride to be part of and defend this club. It was a difficult time with the pandemic, but I was able to enjoy unforgettable moments by winning the Scudetto and writing history with you.

“I would like to thank all the technical staff, the club employees, the supporters and my teammates, with affection, professionalism and respect.

“And also, my family for their constant support and at every moment. I will carry Inter forever in my heart. An embrace to all! Strength at Inter!”

At the Parc des Princes, Hakimi unites with Mali’s Bandiougou Fadiga, French star of Beninese descent Colin Dagba and Senegal’s duo of Idrissa Gueye plus Abdou Diallo.

Article continues below

"After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world,” the African star told PSG's official website.

"I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, the fans and experience the incredible colour and passion inside the Parc des Princes.

"I share the same big ambitions as the coaching staff and my teammates and will do everything I can to deliver what is expected of me.”