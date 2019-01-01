'I want to stay' - Alba hoping to remain with Barcelona as contract ticks down

The defender's deal expires after next season, but his future is up to the club

Jordi Alba says he wants to stay at Barcelona, but his future with the Spanish leaders is in the club's hands.

Alba's deal is set to expire after next season and talks have been ongoing regarding a new deal.

Fellow veterans Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets have signed new deals in recent months, and Alba is keen to join them if the club would have him.

"Everything is still the same for me, I have a year left on my contract and I don't know what the club thinks," he said, according to Marca.

"I'm calm. They have to see if they want to renew me and when they do want to renew me if that is the case.

"I want to stay here as this is the club that I love and have always supported, but it depends on them.

"For me, I can only control my own performance which I think has been good, but I don't expect anything from anyone."

The 29-year-old defender joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 and has been a mainstay ever since.

He's won 13 trophies since joining the club, including for league titles and a Champions League crown.

Barca appear to be in contention for yet another league crown this year following a win over Eibar this past weekend.

With that victory, Barca sit on 43 points, five ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid.

"It was a difficult game and a complicated game, but we are happy with the result, the performance and the attitude," Alba said of the recent victory.

"The important thing is that we have picked up three more points.

"We are happy with the points distance that we have.

"LaLiga Santander is very difficult so we are understandably very happy to be in the position that we are in the standings."

Next up for Barcelona is a Copa del Rey second leg clash with Levante following a 2-1 defeat in the opening leg between the two sides.