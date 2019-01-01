'I want to play' - Mignolet drops hint that he may look for Liverpool exit this summer

The Belgian goalkeeper is enduring a frustrating time as back-up to Alisson at Anfield and has suggested that he will look for a move over the summer

Simon Mignolet is waiting to discover if the exit door at will swing open this summer.

The 2018-19 campaign has been a testing one for the international goalkeeper.

Having previously been first choice at Anfield, he has found himself down the pecking order.

He spent spells behind Loris Karius in 2017-18, before the German was allowed to head out on loan to last summer.

However this only came after Liverpool invest £65 million ($86m) in Brazilian star Alisson.

With it clear that a big-money signing would take the No. 1 spot, Mignolet had been hoping that he would also be moved on.

The 31-year-old was ultimately forced to stay put and has seen just two competitive outings this season.

His situation appears unlikely to change any time soon, with Alisson enjoying a superb season on Merseyside.

Mignolet is aware that Jurgen Klopp requires cover in this position, but has hinted that he will seek to free himself from the Liverpool bench when the next opportunity presents itself.

He told TV Limburg after failing to see a single minute of Premier League football in 2018-19: “This season, it was something quite easy to accept, but, obviously, I’d like to play.

“That’s why I keep working every day and try to keep on going on this path.

“I don’t know if an exit is possible this summer, I still have two years left on my contract.

“For now, I’m focused on Liverpool and Belgium games. We’ll see later.”

Mignolet committed to a new long-term contract with Liverpool in January 2016.

Then, he was an established member of the side and made 55 appearances across all competitions during the campaign.

He has played more than 200 times for Liverpool in total, having joined from Sunderland in 2013.