'I want to manage Man Utd one day' - Ambitous Berbatov targets Old Trafford hotseat

The former Red Devils striker is hoping to become a manager and has admitted that he would love to take charge of his former club at some point

Dimitar Berbatov claims he would like to Manchester United manager one day, as the Belgian looks to kick-start a career in management.

Earlier this week, United announced that former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be taking over as manager on an interim basis until the end of the season, after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday.

Berbatov, who managed 49 goals in over 150 appearances for the Red Devils, says Solskjaer’s tenure as United boss will be "very interesting" and believes the Molde manager has got "the break he needed".

The Bulgarian has also claimed that he would like to manage United one day and says his "ambitions are high".

“Like me, he [Solskjaer] is an ex-football player for a big club and he has got the break that he needed,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I am curious because I have been part of Manchester United, and some day I want to be a manager. I'll need that break too at some point.

“There are only a few 'chosen ones' who start off at big clubs - Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane both had lesser roles at Barcelona and Real Madrid before taking the reins to great success - but Ole has earned this opportunity through his good work in Norway with Molde and coaching at United.

“Who knows, one day it might be me in charge at Old Trafford. I am doing my badges now and my ambitions are high.”

The 37-year-old also went on to claim that he would like to start his managerial career in England after successful spells as a player with Fulham, Spurs and United.

“I'd like to start my managerial career in England,” he added.

“My heart is in the Premier League. I can honestly say that when you've played there your heart stays there even if you are physically elsewhere. This is my main goal but you never know you may need to start somewhere small and work your way up.

“As I said, my ambition is big - I am doing my badges, visiting clubs to see how they work, updating my knowledge constantly. When the time is right the moment will show itself.”