'I want to grow' - Zidane relishing move away from Real Madrid

The son of one of football's biggest names has found playing time hard to come by in the Spanish capital

Luca Zidane expects time away from to aid his development as he embarks upon a season-long loan at Racing Santander.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper made the move on Tuesday after losing sight of a first-team spot under father and head coach Zinedine.

Goal recently revealed that Thibaut Courtois would be the Spanish capital club's first-choice shot-stopper in the new season, with Keylor Navas encouraged to find a new club ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

And with youngster Andriy Lunin having returned from a loan spell at , Zidane has opted to ply his trade elsewhere in search of regular playing time rather than continue to ride the bench at the 13-time winning club.

Racing will compete in 's second tier after winning promotion last season and the 21-year-old thinks venturing outside the capital could kick-start his career.

"I want to grow as a footballer at a historic club," Zizou's second of four sons told reporters after the move was announced.

"I couldn't be happier or more excited about this new chapter I'm starting.

"It's going to be good for me to leave Real Madrid [the club] and Madrid [the city], to get to know a new team and a new place.

"Every day I will seek to improve, to grow, to take steps forward and I think Racing is the best possible place to do that."

Born in , Luca came through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, first joining Madrid's youth side back in 2004.

Playing for the Castilla side, the 'keeper made 49 appearances in Segunda Division B and has been around some of football's greats as he moved up through the club's academy system.

Zidane made one senior appearance for Madrid last season, starting in a 3-2 win over in March, and two first-team appearances in total.

A former youth international, Zidane represented from their Under-16 side all the way through to U20 level.

Racing will kick off their Segunda Division campaign with home clash against fellow former side Malaga on July 17 at Campos de Sport de El Sardinero.