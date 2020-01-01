'I want to be the best striker in the world' – Celtic's Edouard aiming high amid Man Utd links

The former PSG man has lofty ambitions and may have to leave Glasgow to achieve them, but he admits he is currently happy with the Scottish champions

's Odsonne Edouard has revealed that his ambition is to eventually rank amongst the best strikers in the world as rumours continue to link the former attacker to the Premier League and Europe's elite.

Edouard shone immediately in Glasgow after originally sealing a loan move from PSG, with the Scottish champions opting to make that deal permanent ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The hitman's good form has continued into this term, scoring a more-than-respectable tally of 19 goals in 22 top-flight matches, as well as racking up nine assists for his Bhoys team-mates in the process.

Playing with such poise has naturally drawn links to bigger clubs, with Manchester United and Chelsea amongst the names mentioned as rumours continue to swirl.

And while a call-up to the French national team has also been touted, the forward admits that he has only one clear goal in his mind as he prefers more to live in the moment.

“I would like to become the best striker in the world,” Edouard said upon receiving the Scottish Premiership's player of the month award. “One of the best strikers anyway. I don't know when that will happen. I live day to day and I enjoy my life. We will see in time.”

Asked who he looks to for inspiration, a Brazilian great sits above any active players in the Frenchman's estimations.

He said: “There are a lot of strikers I like. I don't have one specific striker at the moment that I admire the most, but Ronaldo – the Brazilian one – is the best.

“In the present moment I watch a lot of different strikers and I try to learn from them. I'm still young so I'm training a lot and every year I become more mature as a player. I work hard on all aspects of my game all the time, so everything is improving.”

Adding more strings to his bow will only see Edouard's stock rise further, though the highly-rated 22-year-old tries not to pay too much attention to recent comparisons with former Celtic icon Henrik Larsson.

“It's very flattering but I try not to listen too much to that so I can focus on the team and helping them to win titles,” he said. “Henrik Larsson is a Celtic legend. When I was little he was one of the best players in Europe so it's amazing that some people compare me to him.”

Larsson famously moved on to following his time in Glasgow, with a short spell at also taken in towards the end of his career.

Edouard himself has been linked with the Red Devils among others, but the striker appears to be in no hurry to leave Celtic Park just yet.

“I don't know!” he replied when asked how much he believes he is worth in the transfer market. “Today I'm at Celtic, I have two years left on my contract, I'm very happy here and I enjoy myself.

“For now, there's still two years on my contract and I am more focused on the five months that we have left for the rest of this season and the two titles we are competing for.

“And then we'll see what happens after.”