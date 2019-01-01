'I understand the emotions, the moment' – Guardiola sympathises with Xhaka after outburst

Granit Xhaka landed himself in hot water for reacting angrily to Arsenal fans last week, but Pep Guardiola understands his reaction.

coach Pep Guardiola offered sympathy to beleaguered captain Granit Xhaka following his confrontation with Gunners fans, acknowledging an understanding of the midfielder's emotions.

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by on Sunday in their most recent Premier League match, throwing away a 2-0 lead, but the match was marred by a second-half incident that saw Xhaka react angrily when fans ironically cheered – and then booed him - as he was substituted.

Xhaka sarcastically encouraged the jeering by throwing his arms up and cupping an ear, before shouting expletives at the crowd and taking his shirt off as he headed straight for the tunnel.

Coach Unai Emery, who said Xhaka was wrong to react in such a way, left him out of the squad for the EFL Cup clash with and confirmed that he will also sit out the upcoming Premier League visit of .

It remains to be seen if Emery keeps Xhaka as his captain, or indeed if he ever plays for the club again, but Guardiola sympathised with the international, who revealed on Thursday he and his family have received abusive messages for months.

"We have to respect our supporters," Guardiola told reporters. "But it is not easy for the players sometimes.

"I understand Xhaka, the emotions, the moment. I don't know what's going on inside, but maybe I'm not the right man to say, because sometimes I cannot control my emotions, but you have to try it.

Article continues below

"At the end, it's just a game, to have fun, to do their best, and I'm sure all the players, Xhaka included, do their absolute best for Arsenal, do the best for his mates and for winning games. He is the captain because he has something special in the locker room.

"It's happened because sometimes you lose control. It will be forgotten, they'll move forward and hopefully the fans can forgive Xhaka and he can show what an incredible player he is."

Arsenal will have eyes on all three points when Wolves come to visit as they endeavour to keep pace with fourth-place , who sit four points ahead of their London rivals.