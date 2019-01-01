'I think it can be a real fortress' - Sheringham says new stadium can take Tottenham to another level

The former Lilywhites forward says the club's new home will take some getting used to for the players, but expects long term rewards will be enjoyed

's luxury new stadium can become a fortress for Mauricio Pochettino's side, according to Teddy Sheringham.

Spurs will play their first match at their newly unveiled 62,000 capacity home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on April 3.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already been trialled by the club's U-18 side, who beat 3-1 on Sunday, with a second test event due to be held this weekend.

A Spurs legends team will assemble to take on an Milan XI at the ground on Saturday before it officially opens for the club's senior squad.

The stadium was due to be finished last September, but Pochettino's men have been forced to continue playing their home games at Wembley over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.

Sheringham, who enjoys hero status among Spurs supporters after two spells at the club as a player, believes that moving into the stunning new facility at this stage of the season will ultimately benefit the current squad next term.

"In the long run, when it's our home, I think it can be a real fortress," he told Sky Sports. "And if the quicker we get accustomed to that, the better, for the players.

"That's why I think it's good for them to be playing at the end of this season so that you can feel like you're going into a new season next year, really understanding what the new stadium is like and what it's all about.

"So, you have to get your bearings and your surroundings on a football pitch, and the quicker you get accustomed to it, the better."

Tottenham are currently embroiled in a battle for a place in the Premier League's top four, occupying third place after 30 matches.

The Lilywhites has been contenders in the title race for much of the season, but a dip in form before the international break saw them slip too far behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Pochettino has had to deal with persistent rumours linking him with a move away from the club, but Sheringham is adamant the Argentine will oversee the club's first full season in their new stadium come August.

The former forward has backed Pochettino to take the team to a new level at the venue, as he added: "For me, why would he want to be leaving Tottenham? The club is on the up, it's a fantastic club to be involved with, I think all the supporters love him.

"There's not like a 60-40 split or anything like that other people want him to leave, everybody can see that the club is on the up, the football team is on the up.

"They're just moving into a new stadium, he's working with some of the best players, not only in the country but in the world, if I had to bet, I would say he's gonna be staying and looking forward to next season."