'I still believe' – Mbappe pledges future to PSG

The World Cup-winning attacker could be forgiven for listening to offers from elsewhere, but he insists he will remain with the French champions

star Kylian Mbappe has stated that he has no intention of leaving Parc des Prince at the end of the season following the side's shock defeat to in the .

A 2-0 victory at Old Trafford was overturned in Paris on Wednesday, making Man Utd the first ever team to recover from such a deficit in Europe's premier club competition.

Both teams were without a number of first team stars – Neymar being the biggest name forced to sit out – for the clash, with the Red Devils widely touted as underdogs before kick-off.

An early goal from Romelu Lukaku sparked hope for the visitors before Juan Bernat equalised, but a second strike from the Belgian and a contentious late penalty converted by Marcus Rashford secured progression via the away goals rule.

As would have been expected, PSG's biggest stars have been linked with summer moves elsewhere as they failed yet again in their quest for European glory, but their star Frenchman has no intention of leaving.

“There are no words,” Mbappe told Telefoot. “I'm stunned. It's difficult to take because we had to work so hard to get to this point and we got eliminated.

“But football doesn't stop, we'll try to keep our heads up and finish the season strongly. It was our goal to progress – we work hard for that every day.

“It was a great atmosphere, we didn't want to spoil the party, but it was ruined. There are many people who will have doubts and will doubt us in future, but I still believe in this project.

“I think that if we stick together we will succeed in doing something special with this club. If we were eliminated then it might be that we were just not up to the task.

“I'll be here next year for sure, that's already agreed. It doesn't help to worry about my personal situation so that's it. Clear and precise.”

PSG return to action on Tuesday with a Ligue 1 clash at , with the reigning champions 17 points ahead of second-place at the summit of the French top flight.