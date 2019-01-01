'I love you so much' - Fabregas posts emotional tribute after Reyes dies in car accident

The late Spaniard's former team-mate has expressed his grief at his tragic passing, with Arsene Wenger also reacting to the sad news

Cesc Fabregas and Arsene Wenger have joined the rest of the footballing world in expressing their grief at the passing of former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes.

The former Gunners midfielder, who played alongside Reyes at both club and international level, took to social media to convey his sadness upon learning of the news.

In an emotional statement that reflected on the duo growing up together through their football careers Fabregas wrote in Spanish: "My first great friend in the world of football.

"My team-mate in the national team, who always wanted to sleep with the air conditioning being at minus 10 degrees. A humble guy who always had a smile on his face, a huge footballer and phenomenal person.

"I could not wake up today in a worse way. I will never forget when you and your family took me into your home for my first Christmas in when I was alone and was 16 years old. I will never forget our games of football-tennis in the gym before and after the training sessions.

"Our connection on the field was also special, as it was always easy to find you between the lines so you could then make a difference.

"I always say that you were one of the biggest talents in football and I know I am not wrong. Two days ago I was talking about you in an interview, maybe it was a signal, who knows, to remember you, my great friend.

"I will never forget you, we will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Rest in peace, Jose Antonio Reyes. I love you so much."

Wenger managed Reyes at during his spell there between 2004 and 2007 and the Frenchman also expressed his shock and devastation at the news.

A message posted on the north Londoners' official Twitter feed on Wenger's behalf read: "I am devastated to hear the terrible news about Jose.

"To his family and friends, all support from everyone in the Arsenal family. He will remain forever in our hearts."

Our club flag will remain at half-mast at Arsenal Training Centre.



In loving memory of Jose Antonio Reyes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gpm0Y4HT7B — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

The EFE agency in reported on Saturday that the accident took place in Seville at 11.40am local time and that the 35-year-old's car "went off the road and caught fire".

Sevilla would later confirm that his cousins Jonathan Reyes and Manuel Calderon also died in the collision.

Reyes played 110 matches in all competitions during his time at Arsenal, scoring 23 goals and winning the Premier League and . He also won the Community Shield and was a runner-up with the club in 2006.