‘I look forward to joining the team’ - Minnesota United’s Kamara confirms Sierra Leone return

The 36-year-old is ready to play a role in the Leone Stars’ quest to make their third continental appearance at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations

Kei Kamara has confirmed his return to the Sierra Leone senior national team ahead of their 2022 qualification games against .



The 36-year-old, who announced his retirement from international football in 2019, was among the 16 foreign-based professionals invited for the two-legged encounter against Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles.

In a statement released by the player per BBC Sport, the former man expressed his delight getting a recall from coach John Keister, while vowing to do his best to ensure the West African nation is represented at the biennial African football showpiece.

"A year ago I made the decision to step away from our national team, and it was a decision I made with good intentions." Kamara wrote.

"During this year of being on the outside watching and listening, I can tell you it has not been easy.

"In the past few months I have heard some wonderful conversations with newly appointed head coach John Keister about his vision for the national team, and they're remarkable.

"I'm very honoured to be considered by Coach Keister as someone that could impact the team. To be included on the roster for the upcoming games is an invitation I have accepted.

"I'm very excited to wave the green, white and blue flag and will proudly represent my country. I'll do what I have always done- play my heart out for mama Sierra Leone. I look forward to joining the team in the quest for qualification."

Zoned alongside Lesotho and Benin Republic in Group L, Sierra Leone have made a poor start in the race to 2022.



Having recorded a draw against the Crocodiles and defeat to the Squirrels, the Leone Stars sit at the base of the log with just one point.

They last featured at the 1996 edition staged in . There, they crashed out of the group stage after one win and two defeats.

The 33rd edition of the biennial tournament was due to begin in Cameroon on January 9, 2021, but has now been pushed to January 2022 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the continent.