I-League 2019-20 season to conclude, Mohun Bagan to be declared as champions

The League committee has sent its recommendations to the AIFF Executive Committee...

The 2019-20 season of is set to be deemed to be concluded, with being declared as champions.

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) League Committee, following a meeting on Saturday, has sent its recommendations to the Executive Committee.

The meeting, which was chaired by AIFF Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta, came up with the following recommendations regarding the Indian football scenario amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

1. The 2019-20 season to be deemed concluded.

2. Mohun Bagan to be declared champions as they were table-toppers when the league was suspended and had an insurmountable lead.

3. The remaining prize money to be equally divided among the remaining 10 clubs.

4. There shall be no relegation from I-League for the 2019-20 season.

5. Regarding the second division, the Committee will wait for approval over regulatory matters from the AIFF Executive Committee and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)to understand the feasibility of organising a tournament of shorter duration next season for qualification to the I-League 2020-21.

6. All youth leagues also to be concluded.

7. A deadline extension for the submission of documents for AIFF Academy Accreditation.