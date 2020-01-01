Gokulam Kerala to begin pre-season, head coach Vincenzo Annese to arrive on November 7

Gokulam Kerala head coach Vincenzo Annese will be travelling from Armenia to Kozhikode...

club will begin their pre-season training camp at the EMS Corporation Stadium from November 6.

The Malabarians had earlier planned to start the training by the third week of October but were forced to postpone due to the Section 144 curfew imposed in the state up to October 31.

The Kozhikode-based I-League club has received the approval from the district administration to start their pre-season programmes, adhering to the COVID-19 standard operation procedure issued by the All Football Federation (AIFF). Players who joined from outside the state have served their mandatory quarantine period.

“We are glad that the Indian government and the AIFF have relaxed the Coronavirus regulations to allow the players to return to professional football. We at Gokulam have ensured that these players were all tested negative for Covid-19 to safeguard them and to build psychological confidence within the team,” club CEO Ashok Kumar said.

He added, “The protocol guidelines issued by the AIFF for resuming team training will be strictly followed. As we enter into a neo-normal era it will be challenging for both the players and the coaching staff. But with all the precautionary measures in place, we are confident of conducting the training sessions without any hassles.

Gokulam appointed Italian head coach Vincenzo Annese in August this year and he has been overseeing training programmes digitally. He is set to arrive in Kozhikode on November 7 and will enter quarantine once he reaches the club facility at Kozhikode.

“The training is going to start on November 6 and I need to complete my quarantine to conduct sessions. But I will make sure that I will work with Garcia (fitness coach) for each session. These players have been without any activity for the past seven to eight months. So our aim is to help them gain their fitness and slowly start the training,” said Annese.