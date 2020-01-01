I-League: Mohun Bagan’s win over Aizawl FC makes the Kolkata Derby inconsequential
Mohun Bagan secured the I-League 2019-20 title with a win over Aizawl FC on Tuesday. The Green and Maroons won their fifth I-League title with four matches to spare.
Papa Babacar Diawara's 80th-minute strike was enough for the Green and Maroons to win the I-League title for the second time after a gap of five years. Mohun Bagan now have 39 points from 16 matches after today's win.
In their next fixture, Mohun Bagan will play against arch-rivals East Bengal in their 17th match of the season on March 15 at the Salt Lake stadium. Unfortunately, though, the much-hyped Kolkata derby has now become inconsequential after Tuesday’s result.
Sunday’s derby will be the last time the two Kolkata clubs face-off in the I-League. Mohun Bagan, who have already entered into a merger with Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK, will form a new entity next season and will ply their trade in the ISL.
It has been a stellar season for the Green and Maroons in the I-League as they have matched Dempo SC’s record from 2009-10 season where the Goan outfit had won the league title with four matches to spare. Bagan will also end their journey in the I-League with the joint highest number of titles with Dempo (5).