I-League: Arashpreet Singh signs for Mohammedan Sporting

The central defender was last playing for Real Kashmir...

Arashpreet Singh is set to join Mohammedan for the upcoming season, Goal can confirm.

The defender was plying his trade for FC in the previous season of the I-League.

He began his career with in the I-League 2nd Division. Singh was also a member of the I-League winning squad of Minerva Punjab back in 2017-18. Minerva Punjab had the third best defensive record that season in the I-League, conceding just 16 goals in 18 matches.

He is known for being strong in the air and Mohammedan will hope the central defender can play a huge role in their return to the I-League after seven years.

The Black and Whites have already signed Arijit Bagui, Manoj Mohammed in defence. And they have also roped in Nigerian forward Raphael Ownrebe from Sheikh Russel in Bangladesh.

The Nigerian forward had been plying his trade in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) since 2017 when he joined Sheikh Jamal. In his maiden season in Bangladesh, he was the top-scorer of the league with 15 goals. He also had nine assists to boot. In the next season, he was snapped by Sheikh Russel FC. He continued his rich vein of form in his new stomping ground as well. He bagged 22 goals in the 2018-19 season and once again won the golden boot for the second time in a row.

Mohammedan Sporting have already announced Jose Carlos Rodriguez Hevia as their head coach for the 2020-21 I-League season. The 48-year-old previously held the post of technical director of coaching and youth development at FC until August this year.

Having started his coaching career in with clubs such as UD San Claudio, CD Manuel Rubio and A.D.Gigantes, Jose's first expedition in was as technical director of the Soccer Schools based in Pune back in 2014. During this stint, he was also associated with the (now Hyderabad FC) support staff.