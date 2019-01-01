I-League 2018-19: East Bengal likely to offer contract extension to Alejandro Menendez soon

East Bengal's Spanish coach has already attracted attention from a few clubs...

Kolkata giants East Bengal are all set to offer head coach Alejandro Menendez a contract extension, Goal can confirm.

Speaking to Goal , Quess East Bengal FC (QEBFC) CEO Sanjit Sen said, “Currently, there is no deal on the table. This is a board-level decision, the 8-member QEBFC board will take the final call where I will also be involved. But we expect it to be very very soon because he will play a vital figure in team-building for next season."

Alejandro has done an impressive job as the head of coach of the Kolkata club as they are very much in the title race at the business end of the I-League 2018/19 season.

East Bengal have bagged the bragging rights in the Kolkata derby twice in the I-League by beating arch-rivals, a feat which is being repeated only after 14 seasons. The last time the Red and Golds won two back-to-back derbies, they went on to win the National Football League.

The league title has been elusive since the 2003-04 season but under Alejandro Menendez, the fans have revived their long cherished dream of winning the coveted trophy.

The Spanish coach has already become a darling of the fans and is enjoying immense popularity among the masses.

But the derby wins and the chances of winning the I-League trophy are not the only achievements of the high-profile Spanish coach.

The quality of foreign recruits the club have had in this season coupled with the quality of foootball the club is playing this season has certainly captured the attention of East bengal fanatics.

Menendez handpicked four foreigners this season. Midfielders Jaime Santos Colado, Antonio Rodriguez Dovale, Spanish defender Borja Gomez and Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda were all brought on board with the approval of the coach.

In fact several Indian players have improved in leaps and bounds since the Spaniard took charge of the club. The most notable transformation is that of striker Jobby Justin.

Justin is currently the highest goal scorer in the club in I-League also the third highest goal scorer in the league. He has netted eight times this season so far which includes goals in both Kolkata derbies.

Alejandro’s good work in India is being monitored by several clubs in Asia and Europe as well as in his native Spain. According to sources some of the clubs have been highly impressed with the Spaniard’s work and are likely to offer a coaching role next season.

East Bengal need to ensure that they sign an extension as soon as possible to waive off interest from foreign shores.