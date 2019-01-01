I-League 2018-19: Alejandro Menendez - Second yellow was a mistake of the referee

The Spaniard believes that Manoj Mohammad was unnecessarily cautioned for the second time...

East Bengal registered a narrow 1-0 win over Indian Arrows which saw them climb to the fourth spot in the league table on Friday evening.

But things got heated up in the dying embers of the match when Manoj Mohammad was shown the second yellow of the match after the defender entered the field of play without the permission of the referee or his assistants. Although coach Alejandro Menendez thinks otherwise.

"Second yellow was a mistake of the referee. The linesman let Manoj go in but he still showed a yellow card. But that won't be a problem in next match," stated the Spaniard.

East Bengal play Mohun Bagan in their next outing and have to look at alternate options for the derby.

The former Real Madrid assistant coach heaped praise on the Indian Arrows team for their valiant display in the opening half.

"This young team has good talented players and a good team. They played really well against us. Our pace was not good in the first half. Also, the opponent did well and made it difficult for us. I told my boys in the second half to increase the pace and play more in the attacking third.

"The most difficult thing is to create chances and I am happy that we are creating chances. I am sure we will convert the chances in the next match," opined Menendez.

He also updated that Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda is on the verge of recovery and will get some minutes against Mohun Bagan.

Whereas Floyd Pinto was not disappointed even after going down as he chose to concentrate on the positives from the match and the performance in general.

"Nothing went wrong in the second half. The boys played their hearts out. When you make mistakes you will be punished. We were playing against a quality side and we kept them on their toes for 90 minutes. It is a great achievement for the team. We passed the ball well, played with the ball. I want my team to play on the ground. They are trying their best.

"We are a developmental side. This is a good experience for the team. The players are disappointed but I am happy with their overall game. I am really happy with the improvement of the side. My boys are tactically aware and delivering. I was really happy today that my team dominated in the first half. From the first game till now the technical and tactical side has improved," stated the coach.