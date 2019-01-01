I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan keep top three hopes alive with win over Aizawl FC

Khalid Jamil has picked his third win as Mohun Bagan coach...

Mohun Bagan downed Aizawl FC 2-1 in a 2018-19 I-League encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Saturday afternoon.

Henry Kisekka (32') put the team from Kolkata in front while former Mohun Bagan forward Ansumana Kromah (38') drew parity but it was Bikramjeet Singh's 78th minute goal that saw the Maroon and Greens take all three points.

The win took Bagan level on points with NEROCA FC (26) but have have kept them at sixth spot while remain eighth with 14 points from 16 games.

Standly Rozario, in his fifth match in charge of Aizawl, made three changes from side downed Minerva Punjab 1-0. Hmingthan Mawia, Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva replaced Kareem Nurain, Albert Zohmingmawia and Mamit Vanlalduatsanga.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan coach Khalid Jamil chose to start with Lalchawnkima instead of Omar El Husseiny and otherwise pretty much fielded the same team that drew 1-1 against Churchill Brothers in Goa.

The hosts suffered their first scare when their goalkeeper, Lalawmpuia, initially dropped the ball after Eze Kingsley's shot at goal from distance but took control before the lurking Sony Norde could capitalise.

It was the eventually visitors who took the lead in the 32nd minute when a Gurjinder Kumar long lob found Kisekka in the box. The Ugandan's shot was good enough to unsettle the Aizawl custodian before the former got second time lucky to slot it in from the rebound.

Soon came the reply as Ansumana Kromah displayed pure brilliance with his shot that from outside the box that took a little help from the inside of the upright to make it 1-1 in the 38th minute.

Norde would miss the first opportunity in the second half to put the Mariners back in the lead before a slip prevented Aser Dipanda taking a clear shot at goal in the 73rd minute.

Aizawl FC, too, had their chance in between with Lalrinchhana only managing a regulation save from Paul in the 67th minute.

The home team's penalty claims were turned down after Aizawl substitute Lalremsanga Fanai's shot from inside the box seemed to have come off Kingsley's hand but referee Rahul Kumar Gupta waved play on.

Bagan then clinched the winner with Bikramjeet Singh in the right place at the right time to tap in a Sony Norde free-kick in the 78th minute.