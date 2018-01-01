I-League 2018-19: AIFF likely to stream matches on Facebook

There is some respite for the I-League clubs as the Indian FA are looking to stream matches on social media...

During the last week of August, the league committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened at the headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi where it was proposed that only 50 matches of the I-League will be broadcasted, as earlier reported by Goal. It was also agreed that a review will be done following which a decision on the number of games to be broadcasted for the rest for the season will be decided upon.

After the 51st game this season, a select 26 matches commencing December 29 would be televised taking the total number of televised matches to 80 out of the possible 110. The fixture and the broadcast schedule for the last round of matches are yet to be announced where only three of the five games would be shown LIVE on television.

The apex governing body for football in India reached out to Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), their commercial partners, to seek permission to livestream the matches via social media.

The AIFF took a strong stance and claimed that they were in the dark on the decision to trim the number of televised I-League games. They went on to claim that they were “recently informed” about the decision which obviously didn’t go down well with the clubs and the AIFF.

It must also be pointed that there is no parity in terms of allocation of the games which would be broadcasted. Defending champions Minerva Punjab will have no more home games on television in the present campaign. The defending champions, who will represent India at the AFC Champions League play-off, will only have one of their remaining 10 matches televised.

Interestingly, Mohun Bagan could have all of their 20 games shown on television. For East Bengal, their home game against Indian Arrows and their away trip to Minerva are the two games which wouldn’t be broadcasted.