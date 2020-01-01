'I hope to carry on like this' - Oparanozie vows to keep scoring at Dijon

The Nigerian forward has scored three goals in four pre-season games and she is keen to maintain her form with the French side

Desire Oparanozie is excited about her positive start to life at after opening her goal account with her new French women's top-flight outfit.

The international has begun to hit the ground running for Yannick Chandioux's team since arriving from this summer and scored three goals in four warm-up games.

The 27-year-old could not score in Dijon's wins against Servette Chenois and French Thonon-Evian but eventually broke her duck with a brace in Standard Liege before her late strike against .

Having found her scoring boots again, the Super Falcons star is vowing to continue her impactful form in the friendlies and beyond.

"I'm really happy to have scored my first goals for Dijon," Oparanozie was quoted by The Nation newspaper.

"It was an amazing feeling for me and I hope to carry on like this for the remaining two friendly games we have and the start of the season on September 5.

"The magic behind the two goals I scored against Standard Liege was because I played for a long period in the game, unlike Servette where I only lasted 45 minutes.

"I played for 80 minutes against Liege and added 10 minutes more against Reims, where I also got a goal. I'm looking forward to the new season with high expectations."

Dijon will open their French top-flight campaign with a trip to face Soyaux on September 5 before hosting Issy a week later and visit her former side Guingamp on September 26.

Before the league's commencement, they will continue their build-up against Chiamaka Nnadozie's Paris on Saturday in Beaune before wrapping up their pre-season against Fleury a week later.