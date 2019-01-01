'I hope Liverpool fall to pieces!' - Man Utd legend Neville says Reds title collapse would make his year

The former defender praised Jurgen Klopp's side for their consistency over the last two years but hopes they capitulate by the end of the season

legend Gary Neville says that if were to blow their lead at the top of the Premier League table then it would make his year.

As an Old Trafford stalwart, Neville well knows the rivalry that exists between the two clubs, with the Red Devils comprehensively holding the upper hand in terms of Premier League success during his years as a player.

Now, however, the Reds are closing in on a first title in the Premier League era, but after establishing an eight-point lead thanks to 13 wins in their first 14 matches, the former international defender sincerely hopes that they cannot hold onto it.

"If they blow it now, it’s going to be one of the best years I’ve had on Sky!" Neville, now renowned for his analysis on the television station, explained to talkSPORT.

"Honestly, it would be the most incredible experience to watch this unfold and for them have a 12-point lead and then it dissipate before my eyes.

"I actually hope they have a 12-point lead in March and then really late just fall to pieces!

"But I have to say, they’ve shown consistency now for two years, they’ve been playing title-winning football for two years and they’ve amassed points that in any other season would win a title.

"And Man City are well below where they should be.

"Liverpool will have to work hard not to win it now with where they are at. They must think it’s their year."

Two-time defending champions applied some additional pressure on the leaders on Tuesday thanks to a 4-1 win at , in which Gabriel Jesus scored a double, but Jurgen Klopp’s men have the opportunity to respond on Wednesday when they host in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

, meanwhile, have emerged as the closest rivals to the Reds in the first half of the season, with Brendan Rodgers guiding them to 10 wins and a couple of draws in their 14 matches. The Foxes tackle on Wednesday before travelling to on Sunday.

Liverpool have previous of allowing large leads to be blown, with a 10-point advantage over City in the 2018-19 season whittled away by Pep Guardiola's side, who ended the season on 98 points.