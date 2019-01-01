'I have no doubts about Bale's commitment' - Carvajal defends Real Madrid star amid speculation over his future

The Spaniard is certain a club colleague is still fully focused on his duties at Santiago Bernabeu, despite rumours of his impending departure

Dani Carvajal has jumped to the defence of Gareth Bale as speculation over his future at continues to swirl, insisting the Welshman remains 100 per cent committed to the team's cause.

Bale has not played for Madrid since suffering a calf injury during ' 1-1 draw with in a qualifier on October 13, missing six matches across all competitions.

The 30-year-old has not trained with the senior squad at Santiago Bernabeu during that period, amid rumours he could be on his way out of the club in January.

Despite not being 100% fit, Bale has been called up to Wales' latest squad ahead of fixtures against Azerbaijan and Hungary over the next seven days, and even took part in a training session with his country on Monday.

Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos criticised Bale after he was called up for international duty last week, stating: "It's a little inconvenient when you go to your national team, then you do not play for your club."

Carvajal, however, sees no reason to question a Madrid team-mate's dedication to the club and hopes he can return to action in time for a home fixture against on November 23.

"He (Bale) was discharged medically this week," the Spanish defender told Marca.

"He's gone with his country now, but that doesn't mean that he's not focused on us.

"I have no doubts about his commitment and I hope he won't get injured again and he can return with us."

Bale contributed two goals and two assists in six outings before he was sidelined, putting a turbulent summer behind him to emerge as a key member of Zinedine Zidane's starting XI once again.

The Welshman's presence could make all the difference as Madrid look to dethrone arch-rivals and reigning Spanish champions come May.

Zidane's men trail the Blaugrana on goal difference at the top of La Liga at the moment, having picked up 25 points from their opening 12 fixtures.

After facing Sociedad later this month, Madrid will turn their attention to a huge clash against on November 26, where they must secure at least a point to stay on course for a place in the knockout phase.