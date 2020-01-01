'I felt it was time to change' - Lampard confirms Jorginho has been axed for Werner as Chelsea's no.1 penalty taker

The English coach revealed he has decided to change penalty takers, while also admitting the Blues were fortunate to receive one of their spot kicks

boss Frank Lampard has confirmed Jorginho has been axed as the team's No.1 penalty taker and replaced by Timo Werner, with the German scoring twice from the spot in a 3-0 Champions League win against Rennes on Wednesday.

Werner's two penalties were added to by Tammy Abraham as the Blues coasted to a victory at Stamford Bridge that puts them in the box seat for qualification to the knockout stage.

Lampard was asked about why Werner was on penalty duty despite Jorginho also being on the pitch, with the Chelsea legend admitting he had replaced the Italian after he missed from the spot in their last continental game against Krasnodar.

More teams

"I spoke to Jorginho first because he's been brilliant at taking penalties," Lampard said post-match. "It's more missing a couple recently that I felt it was time to change. Jorgi's answer was as professional as I'd expect. He only wants to score them but he was fine with that.

"If Timo takes them as well as today he'll be happy. I'm happy he scored. Timo is as it stands now but of course he needs to keep scoring them. Today he did it very well."

Controversy surrounded Werner's second penalty after defender Dalbert was penalised for handball and shown a second yellow card despite the ball deflecting unluckily on to his arm.

Lampard admitted he would feel aggrieved about the decision if he was Rennes' manager and believes the handball ball is currently being interpreted differently across Europe.

"We had this earlier in the season in the Premier League and it has been well adjusted to show what feels like common sense in terms of the arm moving in a natural or not natural position," he said.

Article continues below

"It probably goes along with the rules of the that the decision gets given today. I'm not sure they are the rules we're going by in the Premier League.

"I'm not completely happy with them and if I was the manager of Rennes today I wouldn't be happy either. It's one that worked in our favour today but I'm not mad about that rule. It is what it is."

Chelsea top their Champions League after three matches with seven points alongside .