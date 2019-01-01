'I don't want to harm anyone' - Ramos feels misjudged over 'nice duels' with forwards

The Spanish veteran has stressed he always respects his opponents and never wants to injure opposition players

defender Sergio Ramos believes he has been misjudged by people and says he always plays with the right intentions.

The captain, who equalled Iker Casillas' record for most international caps on Sunday, has often been accused of deliberately trying to injure opponents.

In the 2017-18 final against , Ramos was involved in an early exchange that saw Mohamed Salah forced to leave the field.

While always one to wear his heart on his sleeve, the 33-year-old stressed his reputation isn't deserved and he'd never go out of his way to harm another player.

“I respect everybody’s opinion and it is true that sometimes people misjudge me," Ramos told Express Sport.

“When I play against a tough rival it is the most thrilling thing that can happen to me and something that I look forward to.

“When you have to go against a nice forward player or striker you have this nice duel and of course inside the right context where you don’t want to harm anyone, and with the right intention and the right heart.

“It is a game, you go to win and try to defend yourself but always inside you have respect.”

After matching Casillas' appearance record for Spain, Ramos declared he's hoping to play 200 games for the national team before he retires.

The Real Madrid veteran began his club career with and former coach Joaquin Caparros is adamant the defender's personality is what has set him apart.

Ramos' haul of career silverware speaks for itself with four Champions Leagues titles, four crowns and a World Cup to his name.

After scoring in Spain's recent 2-1 win over Romania and keeping a clean sheet against Faroe Islands, Ramos has played his part in guiding his nation to top spot in Group F for qualifying.

Robert Moreno's side have won all six of their group games to date with their last loss dating back to November 2018 when they fell 3-2 to in the Nations League.

He will return to action with Real Madrid in La Liga against on Saturday.