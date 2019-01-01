‘I don’t want it to happen!’ – Foden upset that Silva is heading for Man City exit

The Blues academy graduate is revelling in the opportunity to learn from a World Cup winner and does not want to think about a parting of ways

Phil Foden is dreading the day that David Silva leaves , with a Blues academy graduate admitting: “I don’t want it to happen.”

A World Cup winner, who has become a modern day legend at the Etihad Stadium, has revealed that the 2019-20 campaign will be his last in England.

After 10 years of loyal service in Manchester, during which he has contributed significantly to City becoming a dominant force domestically, Silva is ready to head home.

He will leave a sizeable void at the Premier League champions, with his reassuring presence and undoubted ability set to be greatly missed.

Foden is among those eager to avoid thinking about life without Silva, with the 19-year-old hoping to take as many lessons as possible from a world-class talent before he departs.

The City academy graduate has said of an impending exit: "It's going to be a shame.

"I'm not thinking about that too much because I don't want it to happen. He's here now so let's try and be happy.

"He's still a great player, you could see on Wednesday [in a 6-1 friendly win over Kitchee] how sharp he is even at the age he is. He's still a special player."

Foden made his first appearance of pre-season in a thumping victory over Kitchee.

He has returned to the City fold after figuring for at the European U21 Championship over the summer.

The teenager is hoping to earn more competitive minutes under Pep Guardiola in 2019-20, having proved his worth in last season’s treble-winning heroics – with one memorable outing seeing him net the winner in a crucial clash with .

Foden said: "It was massive for me. It was such a big game, we needed the win and I came in and gave everything I got. I'm just happy it went so well and happy to help the team."

Article continues below

For now, a youngster who committed to a new long-term deal with City in 2019-20 is looking to prove his worth to Guardiola.

He added: "I can't wait. I'm glad to be back and feeling happy and sharp. I feel like I'm getting better and more mature and ready for any challenge that gets thrown at me.

"The manager has just told me to keep working. He's not that kind of manager who gives you chances if you're not playing well. You have to show him each day what you're capable of and earn your chances."