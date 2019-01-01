'I don't think I've ever seen that' - Tuchel stunned by PSG's nine-goal thrashing of Guingamp

The French giants tied their record Ligue 1 winning margin, leaving their German boss stunned following the victory

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel was taken aback by his side's 9-0 demolition of Guingamp on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored hat-tricks, while Neymar netted a double as PSG humiliated Guingamp in Paris.

The massive scoreline for PSG tied their record Ligue 1 winning margin, leaving German boss Tuchel stunned post-match.

"I have to think about it, but I don't think I've ever seen that before - 9-0 in a league game," Tuchel told reporters.

"We really wanted to score, we played with a lot of quality. We improved during the second half and played very smoothly with a good offensive structure. There were also a lot of attacks, a lot of players in the penalty area. We had a lot of opportunities to score and created many more chances.

"After the first, second, third goal, we played with a lot of confidence. We did simple things but very quickly and decisively. We are very satisfied and very happy."

Mbappe and Cavani became just the second set of team-mates to each score three goals in a French top flight match in the last 45 years, with Cavani passing the century mark for the club along the way.

But for the Uruguayan, the result was just a bit of redemption after having been beaten by the same side in cup action 10 days back.

2 - It is the 2nd time in the last 45 seasons that 2 players (Mbappé & Cavani) of the same team score 3+ goals in a single Ligue 1 game (after Albert Gemmrich and Gerard Soler with Bordeaux against Valenciennes in August 1979). Crazy. pic.twitter.com/a2DoGJ2Hke — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 19, 2019

"The main thing was to beat Guingamp tonight after they had knocked us out of the Coupe de la Ligue," Cavani said following the win.

"It showed that the team wants to keep doing great things and that that defeat was just a lack of concentration. It's up to us to keep going like that.

"I'm very happy to have scored my 100th and even my 101st goal at the Parc des Princes. I am in the club's history and I want to keep scoring goals to help my team.

"The 100th goal was a one-two between [Angel] Di Maria and Neymar, he put the ball on my head and I finished it off."