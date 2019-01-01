'I don't look further than this season' - Alderweireld unsure if he will stay at Tottenham

The Belgium international has refused to confirm his plans for next season, with a departure from north London looking possible

centre-back Toby Alderweireld has said he does not know if he will be at the club next season.

Spurs recently triggered a one-year contract extension in the 30-year-old's deal - which was set to expire at the end of this campaign - but the new terms include a £25 million ($33m) release clause that can only be activated in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The international still forms part of the club's first-choice central defensive partnership alongside compatriot Jan Vertonghen, and has featured in 38 games across all competitions this season.

But when asked for confirmation about his future, the defender - who last summer was a target for - was evasive, choosing instead to focus on the remainder of the current campaign.

"There's a lot to play for this season," Alderweireld told Sky Sports.

"And in the end, I have a year contract left at Spurs, so I don't look further than this season.

"Other things I don't know. I am very happy at Spurs, so we will see what the future brings.

"I still feel very fit. I think I played a lot of minutes this season so I showed that I am fit - I don't feel 30, I feel younger.

"So as I said, I am very happy and I just try to watch game-by-game. This season there is a lot to play for so I will give my best for that."

Spurs are into the quarter-finals of the after a 4-0 aggregate win over side and have drawn reigning Premier League champions in the only all-English tie.

However, domestically, Tottenham are 15 points behind Premier League leaders , who have played an extra game, and have suffered poor league form of late.

Spurs are winless in their last four league games, losing to , and and drawing with bitter rivals , dragging them out of an unlikely title tilt and into the scrap for the top four.

They now sit just one point ahead of the Gunners, while Manchester United and Chelsea are a mere three and four points further back, respectively.