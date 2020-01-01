I don't know if Willian Jose will join Barcelona, says Real Sociedad president

The official is unsure of the Brazilian's future, who is reportedly Barca's main target following injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele

president Jokin Aperribay said there has been no approach for Willian Jose but added "we all know are looking for a striker".

Barca are looking to bolster their attack with Luis Suarez sidelined and Ousmane Dembele set to undergo hamstring surgery on Tuesday.

The champions are said to be confident of securing special dispensation from authorities to bring in reinforcements outside of the transfer window following this latest setback.

Sociedad striker Willian Jose – linked to and during the January transfer window – is reportedly Barca's main target.

"We haven't had any conversation with anyone," Aperribay told Radio MARCA. "I don't know what will happen.

"I have read about it, but it is true that the market has closed. I can't comment much.

"Willian Jose is a player who has attracted interest from several teams in the winter [transfer window] and we all know that Barcelona are looking for a striker.

"I don't know if they'll call us, but they haven't done it yet. He is an important player for us and we would definitely miss him.

"We have many games left and we need everyone."

The Brazilian centre forward apologised to Real Sociedad's fans after nearly leaving the club during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old spoke of his gratefulness to Sociedad for giving him a chance to shine in 's top flight.

"I apologise to the fans for everything that has happened in the last few days," Willian Jose told the club's media channel just after the player movement period ended.

"A lot of things happened, and I have to apologise to the fans, my team-mates, the coach as well, who are supporting me.

"I saw that it was a great opportunity for me to leave and play in the for a Premier League team. I have a dream of playing in the Premier League. It didn't happen, but I'm very happy.

"I'm always grateful to Real for everything they've given me, for how they have backed me, and now I just have to work as I was working in the last few weeks to win back my place.

"I said I wouldn't be called up for . I don't know if it was the best decision, but it was how I thought at that moment. I had a lot of information in my head and I ended up telling the president that it wasn't in my head to go to the game.

"I apologise to everyone for what happened and now, I'll keep working every day to regain people's trust.

"It's not only the fans who've been hurt, but me, too. The last two weeks have been really painful for me, my wife and my family. I just want to keep working and keep helping my team-mates, scoring goals and bringing joy to the fans, and for those inside Anoeta to chant my name again - that would be a huge joy."

Willian Jose has scored eight goals in 21 La Liga appearances for Sociedad this season.

Sociedad are eighth in the league as they prepare for Sunday's Basque derby against Athletic Bilbao, while Barca travel to .