I don't have a 'Plan A' or a 'Plan B' - Zidane

The Frenchman says that he is frustrated by claims that he works to a set series of squad rotations since his return to the club earlier this year

boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he does not have "a Plan A or Plan B" for when his team selection fails to produce results, and that he relies on his whole squad to deliver.

The Frenchman returned to the helm of Los Blancos after just under a year away, during which the club went through two managers in an attempt to reverse their then-slipping fortunes.

He has arguably failed to rediscover his finest form in since however, though Madrid currently sit only a point off league leaders and rivals in second.

Questions have been asked about his squad rotations too, but ahead of Saturday's clash with , Zidane stated that he does not appreciate the idea that he has a set number of selections.

"There are players who are better or worse," he told a press conference. "I don't have a 'Plan A' or a 'Plan B'.

"Every three days I have to leave out quality players and I count on everyone, that's what bothers me the most. I try to choose the best ones, but I can change. I don't like being said to have a team A or a team B or C. It's not true."

Zidane also shut down further discussion on Gareth Bale, with the Welshman's future continuing to draw speculation after he made a recent trip to London.

The forward, who has been one of the stronger performers for Madrid this season despite clashes with his coach, saw a last-gasp move to nixed in August at the final hour.

"This topic is already old," Zidane stated. "Bale is already here, learning little by little. He's here. I don't have to convince him of anything because he's here. He's training, he's not available yet, but he's here at Real Madrid."

Regarding the visit of struggling Betis, who sit just above the relegation places in La Liga, Zidane added that he expected his side to be prepared for any difficulties.

Rubi's side won 2-0 on their previous visit to Santiago Bernabeu at the end of last season.

"All teams come to play and want to get something positive," he stated. "We have to be ready and prepared for a complicated game. We must do our best. Each game is a different story."