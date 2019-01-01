'I could have done better' - Alexander-Arnold keen to avoid repeat of Rashford torment

The young defender endured a stressful match-up against his England team-mate last season but has turned the experience into a positive

full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold uses his tough outing at last year as a "learning point".

Alexander-Arnold, 20, faced plenty of criticism in the wake of the trip to Old Trafford last March as he was tormented by Marcus Rashford, who scored twice in the opening 25 minutes of United's 2-1 win.

Ahead of another meeting with Liverpool's rivals, Alexander-Arnold said he still calls upon that encounter to encourage his continued development.

"I still use that game as a learning point," the international told reporters.

"That is probably the best thing to do – look back on the harder games you've had, the tougher games, learn what I didn't do well and what I could have done better.

"He’s a wonderful role model for us: not only in how he plays and approaches the game, but he’s still very humble."



Alex Inglethorpe on @trentaa98's #LFC development... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 17, 2019

"The Manchester United game was definitely one of those games but rather than let it get me down, or put me down and think that maybe I am not good enough at this level, it was important to use it as a positive and see it as a learning step to improve.

"I needed to use it as motivation to make sure something like that doesn't happen again and to prove that you are better than you showed on that day."