‘I can’t find any weak points in PSG’ – Beckenbauer warns Bayern Munich of Champions League final danger

The three-time European Cup winner expects a thrilling final in Sunday's showpiece in Lisbon

great Franz Beckenbauer believes that will pose his side an immense threat in Sunday’s final.

Following an 8-2 win over and a 3-0 success over , the Germans have been billed as favourites to win the competition.

Beckenbauer, who lifted the trophy on three occasions with FCB in the 1970s, believes the clash will be more complicated than any Hansi Flick’s side have faced previously.

More teams

“I've watched PSG's games, they're one heck of a team. I can't find any weak points in the team and I expect them to vary their playing style,” he explained on the champions’ official website.

“It'll be the most difficult game of this Champions League season. I hope that both teams don't hold back too much, don't show each other too much respect and play just as refreshingly and with a joie de vivre like they have done up to now. Then we can expect a wonderful final.”

Indeed, he does not believe that the German champions are necessarily favourites.

“It'll be a match played on equal terms. I'd say it's 50-50. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. If Bayern get that, they'll win the game,” he said.

Beckenbauer has been following Bayern’s progress and has been impressed with what he has seen.

“I watched it on TV and was thrilled, like every other Bayern fan,” he said of the semi-final clash against Lyon. “They didn't play like they did against Barcelona, but a performance like that is a one-off. The game against Lyon was also remarkable because Olympique are also a very strong team.

Article continues below

“Manuel Neuer made a few brilliant saves. But then the Bavarians took the reins - and didn't let them go for the rest of the game. That's how it should be and it's also very important.

“We've often seen how teams can let a game slip away from themselves because they get careless, because they think it's too easy. But they stayed calm and finished the job. It paid off, and you can only compliment the team.”

Sunday’s clash in Lisbon will begin at 20:00BST.