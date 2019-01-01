'I can't enjoy it' - Mourinho tears up while talking about managerial break

The Special One is missing being on the sidelines with an emotional video of him on social media quickly going viral

For the first time since his managerial career began in 2000 with , Jose Mourinho has begun the season without a coaching job and it's something he's struggling to deal with.

After parting ways with in December last year, the 56-year-old has decided against rushing back into game and recently joined Sky Sports as a Premier League pundit.

While some would cherish the time away from the touchline, Mourinho admits he misses the game too much to truly enjoy his break from football.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese coach looks to be on the verge of tears as he discusses trying to live without being a manager.

"The moment I went to professional football was when I had the click," Mourinho said.

"It's serious stuff and it has been serious stuff until now - nonstop. And now I stop, and instead of enjoying it, I can't really enjoy it. I miss it."

In his new role as a pundit, Mourinho quickly grabbed headlines as he once again criticised Luke Shaw, while also claimed 's B team could win the Premier League.

Though taking a shine to his new role with the media, the former manager remains on the lookout for his next coaching job but stressed he'll wait for the right one.

"Why do I say 'no'? I say 'no' because it's not the level of challenge that I want," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"It's not a question of [saying], 'okay I have this offer and I'm going to take it'.

"I have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity and the right opportunity is one that is at the same size and the same level that I am as a manager."

After beginning his managerial career with Benfica, Mourinho has enjoyed stints in charge , , , Real and Manchester United.

Yet to coach a national team however, the 56-year-old has hinted that could be his next step.

Article continues below

"I want to compete in new competitions," he told Eleven Sports in June.

"I think about the World Cup and the European Championships. For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.

"Is the right team for me? Not necessarily."