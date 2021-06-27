'I call it the Tinder for players & clubs' - Ex-Germany goalkeeper Rene Adler founds new transfer platform

The former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper has launched an app designed to make it easier for professional footballers to find new clubs

Ex-Germany goalkeeper Rene Adler has founded a new online transfer platform, which he calls "the Tinder for players and clubs".

With the summer transfer window now open, clubs across Europe are scrambling to try and strengthen their squads ahead of the 2021-22 campaign by arranging deals for new players - with permanent deals, loans and contracts for free agents all viable options.

Former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper Adler, who also played for Germany between 2008 and 2013, has now launched an app named '11TransFair', which has been designed to make the process easier and give footballers more control over their futures.

What's been said?

Adler has likened 11TransFair to Tinder - one of the world's most popular online dating apps - having managed to will the platform into existence with the help of players, consultants, managers, lawyers and transfer experts.

"I call it boldly the Tinder for football players and clubs, because we also bring two parties together through matching," The 36-year-old told BILD.

"It is obvious that players want to take care of their own concerns more and more and no longer want to be completely dependent on the work of their advisors.

"But not every professional can be like the absolute top stars Joshua Kimmich or Kevin De Bruyne, who are now negotiating themselves, choosing from offers as he wants."

How does the app work?

11TransFair is free to download and active professional players will be able to download the app before being required to enter their salary requirements and select four primary attributes from 20 possible options.

The platform will initially be exclusive to the top four top divisions in Germany, and will act as a brokerage exchange between players and clubs.

If a footballer successfully lands a placement, the receiving club will then pay a commission subject to the recommendations of FIFA to the app operator.

Adler hopes 11TransFair will eventually become Europe's go-to programme for players in the transfer market, as he added: "We want to bring transparency into a non-transparent market.

"So that a player can choose not only between Lübeck and Meppen, but perhaps a Hungarian and an Australian club. They should find their best career options."

Adler's career record

Adler began his senior career at Leverkusen in 2006, and spent six years at Bay Arena before going on to take in spells at Hamburg and Mainz.

The German keeper made over 250 appearances in the Bundesliga, and also won 12 caps for his country, but sat out the 2010 World Cup through injury before missing out on a place in Joachim Low's squad for the 2014 finals.

