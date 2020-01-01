I am not disturbed with Harambee Starlets snub - Besiktas star Akida

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida stays she is just focused on her new team and not disturbed about the national women team snub.

The team is currently in where they are participating in the Turkish Women's Cup. They started their campaign on Wednesday against and managed to get a 2-0 win.

Despite her undoubted quality, Akida has been overlooked by the Starlets technical bench and she states it does not affect her.

"Wishing for something that I am not part of is not the right thing at the moment," the Kilifi-born forward told Goal.

"My main focus right now is on Saturday where we have a big match at home against . It will be on the same theme [Women] and I want to be prepared psychologically. Next season I also want to play in the but to achieve that, we have to win the league and I want to help my team do it."

The David Ouma side will use the tournament to prepare for their forthcoming Awcon qualifier against neighbours . The attacker said she is open to being part of the squad.

"It is up to them [Starlets technical bench] to decide, but as I said, right now my focus is on my new team and Saturday's game," Akida concluded.

On the same day, Starlets will be playing their second match in the competition against .