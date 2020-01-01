'I am a warrior' - Emotional Feudjio savours Tenerife return in Real Betis win

The Cameroonian star played part in her side's triumph last Sunday on her return to the field for the first time in months from injury

Tenerife midfielder Raissa Feudjio struggled to contain her emotions after making her return in a 4-1 victory over on Sunday.

The international made her first appearance since she suffered a serious knee injury against Betis on November 24 and played the last five minutes in her side's win against the visitors.

Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan opened the scoring before Patri Gavira and Allegra Poljak netted to wrap up the seventh win of the season for Francis Diaz's team at Estadio La Palmera.

While satisfied with her team's return to the top of the table, the 25-year-old has taken time to reflect on her recovery journey from injury after a year since suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"I am a warrior, I have returned," Feudjio told the club website on her return from a one-year-long injury layoff.

“The warm-up, the instructions from Francis Díaz and my entry to the field were exciting. Those minutes made me very happy and I said to myself, this is my moment and I'm going to do my best.

“They were hard moments, they are hard for any athlete. When I felt the crunch I felt fear at that moment, but I have always considered myself a strong player and with the help of teammates and management of the club to this day I can continue to enjoy my profession, fully recovered."

Besides missing club actions for the Spanish club, the Cameroon international also missed the Indomitable Lionesses' defeat to Zambia in the Tokyo 2020 Caf Olympic Games qualifier last March.

Her return offers a huge boost for Alain Djeumfa's team as they gear up for a Caf/South American playoff clash with in February and the midfielder is eager for a return to the national team fold.

"I will also fight to play ninety minutes as soon as possible and help my teammates to continue making history ”, she concluded.

Following her return, she will hope to get more minutes when her side take on newcomers Santa Teresa in their next game on Sunday.