Hyundai pledge one percent of World Cup sponsorship fee to Common Goal

The South Korean automotive manufacturer have teamed up with the charitable movement, which was initially founded five years ago

Hyundai Motors has announced a new partnership with Common Goal, pledging to donate one per cent of their 2022 World Cup sponsorship fee to the initiative aiming to drive social change through football.

The two organisations have joined forces in a bid to help the shift towards a more sustainable global society.

To that end, Hyundai will also provide Common Goal with eco-friendly vehicles, and the CEO of the automotive manufacturer has outlined their shared vision in an official statement.

What has Hyundai said about its partnership with Common Goal?

"Hyundai Motors' sustainability goals are not limited by environmental impacts. We are committed to doing what is right for society," Hyundai president Jaehoon Chang has said.

"With our partnership with Common Goal, we are taking the next step in improving the common good."

What is Common Goal?

Common Goal is a pledge-based initiative that was launched back in 2017. It was designed to give professional footballers and coaches the option to donate one per cent of their salaries to a charity organisation.

Former Manchester United star Juan Mata co-founded the movement, while the likes of Serge Gnabry, Paulo Dybala and Mats Hummels have also joined over the past five years.