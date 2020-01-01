Hyderabad sign Thangboi Singto and Shameel Chembakath

Thangboi Singto and Shameel Chembakath have previously worked on youth development at Kerala Blasters

(ISL) club Hyderabad have brought in Thangboi Singto and Shameel Chembakath as their technical director and reserve team head coach respectively, Goal has learnt.

Singto was with Odisha FC last season and was not only the assistant coach of the first team but also took care of the club's youth development. The former head coach has also had stints with and and will now take on a similar supervisory role at Hyderabad for the 2020/21 season.

Shameel, who is an AFC A License holder, had a successful stint at Kerala Blasters as the head coach of their reserve team and the U-15s. He has decided to move on and join Hyderabad for a fresh challenge and has signed a long-term contract. In addition to being the head coach of the reserves. he will handle the U-18 team as well.

Hyderabad appointed Albert Roca as their head coach after a disappointing debut in the ISL last season. They finished at the bottom of the table and could only win two matches. The team will be hopeful of assembling a competitive squad for next season.

The club has also recently announced a multi-year partnership with club . The partnership was officially launched during Dortmund's Virtual Asia Tour.