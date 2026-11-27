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David Raya has missed Arsenal training, throwing his availability for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City into doubt. The goalkeeper has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder in last weekend's draw at Newcastle, and his absence comes just hours after Mikel Arteta suggested there was still hope he could feature at the Emirates.

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Raya sits out Arsenal training

Raya did not take part in Arsenal's training session on Friday, according to the Daily Mail. The Spaniard was forced off in the 70th minute of the 2-2 draw at Newcastle last Saturday after hurting his shoulder in an accidental collision with William Osula.

There were initial fears that Raya faced an extended spell on the sidelines, and Kepa Arrizabalaga started in his place in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund. However, a scan showed the injury would not require surgery.

Arteta's cryptic update

Arteta had been coy over the goalkeeper's fitness at his pre-match press conference earlier on Friday, before news of Raya's absence emerged. "I don't know. We still have a few hours before the game. We're just trying to get everyone back," he said.

Asked whether Raya was training, Arteta replied: "Yeah, they're all training." However, when asked if the goalkeeper was diving around, he said: "That, I'm not sure." The Arsenal boss also answered "yeah" when asked if there was hope Raya could be involved against Manchester City.

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Kepa on standby

Raya's absence does not rule him out of Sunday's clash, but significant doubts remain over whether he will be fit in time for the visit of City. If he misses out, Kepa is set to deputise for Raya, who was recently hailed by John Terry as "the best keeper in the world".

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Arteta backed his deputy, saying: "The experience that Kepa has is incredible, and for the teams he's been involved, the trophies that he's won." Asked whether Sunday's starting goalkeeper would have a surname ending in A, he replied: "Probably."

Title showdown at the Emirates

Arsenal go into Sunday's clash six points ahead of Enzo Maresca's side, knowing victory would stretch the gap to nine points.

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They will also be without Bukayo Saka, who is still expected to be out for another three weeks.