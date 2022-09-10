Huge Bellingham praise from Alaba as he says Dortmund star's already one of the world's top talents

David Alaba has reserved special praise for Jude Bellingham as he branded the youngster 'one of the greatest midfield talents in the world'.

Only celebrated 19th birthday in June

Made nearly 100 appearances already for Dortmund

Alaba very impressed by his ability

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham is one of the biggest names in football outside of the Premier League having become arguably Dortmund's stand-out player in the last couple of seasons. He is also one of the most sought-after midfielders among Europe's elite clubs and he has certainly caught the attention of his peers.

WHAT HE SAID: "As for Bellingham as a player, I can say that he is one of the greatest midfield talents in the world," Alaba told Welt.

"And that at a young age! At just 19, he leads the team, doesn't hide and already decides games with his style of play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alaba will have had a perfect view of Bellingham in action on a couple of occasions. Before moving to Real Madrid, the Austria star faced the young England midfielder twice as part of two winning Bayern Munich teams.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Like with Haaland, there is a growing acceptance at Dortmund that Bellingham will not play there much longer. His reputation as one of the best young players in world football is only increasing from month to month and he could be the subject of a big-money move as early as next summer.