Hudson-Odoi and Greenwood named in England squad for U21 European Championships

Two men who have represented the Three Lions at senior level have been included in Aidy Boothroyd's 23-man roster

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood have been named in the England U21 squad for this month's European Championships.

Aidy Boothroyd has included the Chelsea winger and Manchester United striker in his final 23-man shortlist for the tournament, which kicks off on March 24.

Both players have already represented England at senior level, but will now be unavailable for selection when Gareth Southgate picks his squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

What's been said?

Boothroyd said after unveiling his final squad on Monday: “I am excited by this group - not just in their ability but also their togetherness and team spirit - and know they will do everything they can to make the country proud. I am grateful to Gareth for his support with what we are trying to achieve, and also to the clubs for recognising the importance of these finals.

“We want to win every time we play and will do all we can to reach the knockout stage – but this is also a crucial opportunity for providing valuable experience on and off the pitch that will help the players, their clubs and England in future.”

Other notable inclusions

Arsenal duo Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe also made the final cut, along with Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga.

Cheltenham goalkeeper Josh Griffiths and PSV starlet Noni Madueke have been handed maiden call-ups, while Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Sessegnon, who is currently on loan at Hoffenheim from Spurs, are the only survivors from England's 2019 squad.

Who will England's U21s face in the group stages?

Boothroyd's men have been drawn in Group D for the European Championship, which will be staged behind closed doors in Slovenia.

The Three Lions will be vying for a spot in the knockout stages alongside Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland, but have failed to make it beyond the group in three of their last eight appearances in the tournament.

“History tells us that this competition is about as competitive as it gets and we know we will have to be at our best," Boothroyd added. "Because we are in the middle of the domestic season, everyone will have to hit the ground running as soon as they come together but we are ready for the challenge. We can’t wait to get started.”

England's U21 squad for Euro 2021 in full: