Hudson-Odoi demands UEFA takes action after England stars suffer racist abuse in Montenegro win
Callum Hudson-Odoi has urged UEFA to take action against the fans who made "monkey" noises at England players in Monday's 5-1 away win over Montenegro.
The Euro 2020 qualifying encounter was overshadowed by the racist abuse directed towards Three Lions star Danny Rose near the end of the encounter.
England manager Gareth Southgate said after the game that he heard the chants the full-back was subjected to as he was shown a yellow card in the 90th minute.
Chelsea youngster Hudson-Odoi confirmed he heard chants, too, and called on the governing bodies to intervene.
"I don't think discrimination should be anywhere," he told beIN Sports. "We're equal, we have to play a fair game and enjoy the moment but when you're hearing stuff like that from the fans it's not right, it's unacceptable.
"Hopefully UEFA
"We have to just keep our heads, keep a strong mentality.
Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation pic.twitter.com/ohhkOJtdey— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 25, 2019
He added: "It's not right at all. I was enjoying the game and to hear stuff like that is never right. As I said, you've got to have a strong mentality and we're still delighted for the win so we'll just take the win and go back home."
England team-mate Raheem Sterling, who scored the last goal of the game, has been vocal about the racial abuse he has received from fans during matches, and Hudson-Odoi revealed the Manchester City star has given him advice on how to deal with the pain caused by it.
"Raheem has always helped, no matter what," he said. "He's been talking to me about it, trying to say: 'Listen, don't worry about it, it's football. People do it,
"I've spoken to him and Rosie about it at the same time and they were like: 'Listen, in football, you're always going to get stuff like that. People are going to be rude or say stuff you don't want to hear and it's part of football, so sometimes you've got to block it out of your head and just keep going with the game'. But at the same time, that should never happen in football. Everyone should be enjoying the game and, as I said, it's unacceptable."
Sterling reacted to the abuse on Twitter, posting a picture of himself holding out his ears with the caption: "