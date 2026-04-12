Tottenham open a new chapter under Roberto De Zerbi, who takes charge of his first match when they line up away against Sunderland.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Sunderland vs Tottenham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Sunderland vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Sunderland vs Tottenham kicks off on 12 Apr at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

Roberto De Zerbi steps into the spotlight as Tottenham’s new boss, becoming the third manager to take charge of the club this season after Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor. It’s a daunting challenge - he has just seven matches to try and steer Spurs clear of relegation, with the team sitting only a single point above the drop zone.

Getty Images

Their opponents, Sunderland, have hit a rough patch of late, losing three consecutive home fixtures that have all but ended their hopes of pushing into European contention. Still, given this is their first season back in the Premier League, there’s plenty of pride in how far they’ve come, even if recent results have taken the shine off. That sets the stage for a fascinating clash: Spurs desperate for survival under a new manager, and Sunderland eager to remind everyone why their return to the top flight has been such a positive story.

Key stats & injury news

Sunderland have a few fitness concerns going into this clash, with Robin Roefs and Dan Ballard both needing late checks after thigh problems. Roefs hasn’t featured since the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth back in February, though his return to training this week is a positive sign. The game is expected to come too soon for Bertrand Traoré, Nilson Angulo, Jocelin Ta Bi, and ex‑Spurs youngster Romaine Mundle, who all remain sidelined.

Getty Images

Tottenham, meanwhile, have their own injury headaches. Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback that could rule him out for the rest of the season, while Pape Matar Sarr is a doubt after picking up a shoulder injury with Senegal. On the brighter side, Mathys Tel and Lucas Bergvall have shaken off knocks to train, and Rodrigo Bentancur is edging closer to a return from a serious hamstring issue. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario underwent surgery during the international break, adding to the list of absentees.

Historically, Spurs have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, going unbeaten in 14 straight top‑flight meetings with Sunderland before 2017 - a record that adds extra intrigue to this latest encounter.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: