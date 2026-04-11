Bayern Munich step into their meeting with St. Pauli knowing the stakes go beyond just three points - one goal would be enough to equal a Bundesliga scoring record that’s stood for 54 years, while two would see them rewrite history.

Here is where to find English language live streams of St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Millerntor Stadion

St.Pauli vs Bayern Munich kicks off on 11 Apr at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

St. Pauli’s return to the Bundesliga has been anything but smooth, and their two-year stay in the top flight is under real threat. Still, Alexander Blessin’s side haven’t given up the fight - nearly half of their points this season have come in the last eight matches, including notable wins over Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, and fellow strugglers Werder Bremen. That momentum has stalled with a four‑game winless run, but their home record offers hope, with just one defeat in seven and an unbeaten streak against teams starting matchdays in the top four.

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Bayern Munich arrive with different priorities, likely rotating their squad ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Real Madrid. Even so, Vincent Kompany’s team are cruising toward a 35th Bundesliga title, sitting nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund. Their campaign has been remarkable - only one league defeat and 100 goals scored in 28 matches. With three or more goals in every game against bottom‑six sides this season, they look set to surpass their long‑standing record of 101 goals from 1971–72. Add in a 13‑match unbeaten run away from home, stretching back to November and including their midweek result in Madrid, and Bayern enter this clash brimming with confidence.

Key stats & injury news

St. Pauli head into this one missing several important names. Captain Jackson Irvine is suspended after his late red card in the 1-1 draw with Union Berlin, while Ricky‑Jade Jones is still sidelined with an ankle injury that’s likely to keep him out for the rest of the season. Manolis Saliakas remains unavailable with a thigh problem, James Sands won’t feature, and Eric Smith is doubtful after missing the trip to Berlin.

Bayern’s only notable injury concern is goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who continues to recover from a muscle issue. Harry Kane, sitting on 31 Bundesliga goals, is expected to be rested ahead of the Champions League return leg against Madrid, leaving him with six games to try and chase down Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals in a single season.

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Bayern already beat St. Pauli 3-1 earlier in the campaign, and they’ll be keen to keep that momentum going.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: