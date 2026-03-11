Chelsea’s shock win over PSG in last summer’s Club World Cup still lingers in Paris, and with Luis Enrique’s men desperate to flip the script at the Parc des Princes, that extra edge could shape the opening stages of this Champions League last-16 first leg clash.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea kicks off on 11 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

PSG may be leading the way in Ligue 1, but their European journey has been far less convincing. Just one win in their last five Champions League outings left them outside the top eight, forcing them into the knockout play‑offs. They scraped past Monaco with a 3‑2 away win and a 2‑2 draw at home, but the cracks were obvious. That same Monaco side then beat them 3‑1 in Paris in their most recent league game, hardly the ideal preparation.

Even so, when PSG click, they’re electric. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has lit up the wing since arriving from Napoli, Désiré Doué is blossoming into one of Europe’s brightest young talents, and Bradley Barcola adds blistering pace on the opposite flank.

Chelsea arrive with confidence from their summer triumph over PSG, but they’re juggling a packed schedule. Since Liam Rosenior took over at the helm, the Blues have produced some eye‑catching wins - 4‑1 against Aston Villa, 4‑0 over Hull, and 4‑2 against Wrexham - but inconsistency remains, highlighted by a 1‑2 loss to Arsenal and a 1‑1 draw with Burnley. Defensive lapses are a concern, with goals conceded in each of their last four matches.

Cole Palmer was the star when Chelsea dismantled PSG in the Club World Cup, though his form has dipped this season amid fitness struggles. Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho have added width and pace, linking well with João Pedro, who has been the standout threat - 17 goals and five assists so far.

Key stats & injury news

Chelsea’s squad isn’t looking at full strength heading into this clash. Estevão Willian is still touch‑and‑go after a hamstring issue kept him out of the Burnley draw, while Dário Essugo has only just returned to training following surgery on a thigh problem that stalled his start at the club. Jamie Gittens remains a long‑term absentee with a torn hamstring from January’s win over West Ham, and Levi Colwill is also sidelined after damaging his ACL during pre‑season.

PSG have their own headaches in midfield. João Neves is battling an ankle injury picked up late in February, and Fabián Ruiz is unlikely to feature after hurting his knee earlier in the year. Winger Quentin Ndjantou and youngster Senny Mayulu are also expected to miss out, leaving Enrique short of options in key areas.

Chelsea don’t have the best record against PSG in Europe, losing three of their eight meetings - only Bayern Munich and Barcelona have beaten them more often in the Champions League. On the flip side, PSG have made a habit of knocking out English opposition, coming through three straight ties last season against Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

