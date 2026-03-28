Portugal will test their mettle against 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico in a friendly at the iconic Estadio Banorte.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Mexico vs Portugal as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Mexico vs Portugal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Mexico vs Portugal kick-off time

Mexico vs Portugal kicks off on 29 Mar at 21:00 EST and 02:00 GMT.

Match preview

Whenever Portugal take the field, the spotlight naturally falls on five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the men’s all-time leading international scorer with 143 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo, but fans won’t see him in action this Sunday after a hamstring injury with Al-Nassr ruled him out.

Even without their talisman, Portugal arrive with serious pedigree. Ronaldo’s five goals in qualifying helped them top Group F ahead of Ireland, Hungary and Armenia, and they showed their depth by thrashing Armenia 9-1 in Porto when he was suspended - Bruno Fernandes and João Neves both bagged hat-tricks that night. Ranked sixth in the world, Roberto Martínez’s side are widely seen as genuine contenders for the trophy.

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Mexico, meanwhile, step into the spotlight as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup alongside the USA and Canada. They’ll have the honour of kicking off the tournament on 11 June at the iconic Estadio Banorte in Mexico City - the first stadium to host three World Cup openers after 1970 and 1986. Having skipped qualification, El Tri have relied on friendlies to stay sharp since lifting the Gold Cup in July 2025.

Javier Aguirre’s men endured a rocky run with six winless games, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Colombia, but momentum has shifted. They’ve strung together three straight victories - edging Panama and Bolivia 1-0 before hammering Iceland 4-0 in February. Against European opposition, Mexico have lost just once in their last five meetings, a record they’ll be keen to extend against Portugal.

Key stats & injury news

Mexico head into this one missing some familiar names, with Edson Álvarez, Marcel Ruiz and 17‑year‑old Gilberto Mora - the midfield trio from last year’s Gold Cup final - all absent, along with Hirving Lozano and Julián Araujo.

Portugal aren’t at full strength either: the injured Ronaldo is joined by first‑choice keeper Diogo Costa, AC Milan’s Rafael Leão and teenage prospect Rodrigo Mora, while Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and João Palhinha are also unavailable through fitness concerns.

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Even so, the Selecão have been in formidable form, losing just twice in their last 16 matches over the past 20 months, a run that included lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy in June 2025. History is also on their side - Portugal have never lost to Mexico in five previous meetings.

For El Tri, ranked 16th by FIFA, those encounters have been tough, with three defeats in their last four, including a 2‑1 extra‑time loss at the Confederations Cup back in 2017.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches POR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Mexico 0 - 1 Portugal

Portugal 2 - 1 Mexico 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: