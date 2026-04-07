Major League Soccer Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC welcome reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup holders Cruz Azul to California this week for the first leg of their quarterfinal clash.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul kicks off on 8 Apr at 22:00 EST and 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

LAFC had to battle hard to get past LD Alajuelense in the Round of 16, only sealing their place in the quarterfinals thanks to David Martínez’s stoppage‑time strike in the second leg. That win puts them into the last eight of the Champions Cup for the fourth time in club history.

Getty Images

Cruz Azul come in with a very different pedigree. With seven titles, they’re the most decorated side in the competition’s history, and they reached this stage by knocking out Monterrey. La Máquina are chasing back‑to‑back titles, something no team has managed in over a decade, and this tie is likely their toughest test so far.

Head-to-head stats

This matchup is only the second meeting between these two clubs - the first was back in 2020, when LAFC came out on top. Six years later, both sides are among the strongest in the region, and whoever comes through this fixture will be seen as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in 2026.

Getty Images

Injury news

LAFC are still dealing with injuries that limit their options, with defenders Igor Jesus and Aaron Long unavailable, and Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustáquio also ruled out against his former club.

Cruz Azul’s list is shorter, though they’ll be missing wingback Rodolfo Rotondi and centre‑back Jesús Orozco.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LAF Last match CRU 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Los Angeles FC 2 - 1 Cruz Azul 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: