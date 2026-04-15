LA Galaxy face a steep climb as they host Liga MX side Toluca in the second-leg of the CONCACAF quarterfinals. After a high-scoring first-leg in Mexico, Galaxy return home needing a clinical performance to overturn a two-goal deficit and secure a spot in the semifinals.

Here is where to find English language live streams of LA Galaxy vs Toluca as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LA Galaxy vs Toluca kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy vs Toluca kicks off on 16 Apr at 21:00 EST and 02:00 GMT.

Match preview

Things are looking pretty intense for the LA Galaxy as they head into the second-leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals at Dignity Health Sports Park. They’re carrying a 4-2 deficit from that wild first-leg in Mexico, but those two away goals from Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus are absolute lifelines - it means a 2-0 win at home would actually be enough to see them through. Pec has been on a tear lately, leading the whole tournament with six goals, and Reus seems to have found his stride with five goal contributions in his last five games.

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However, they’ll have their hands full with Toluca’s Paulinho, who netted a hat-trick in the first-leg and clearly knows how to find gaps in the Galaxy defence. It’s basically "do or die" time; Galaxy need to be clinically perfect at the back while leaning on that home-field advantage to spark a comeback and keep their silverware dreams alive.

Players to watch

This match really comes down to a battle of the tournament's most clinical finishers. Galaxy have a massive weapon in Pec, who’s leading the entire Golden Boot race and just became one of only two players in the last decade to score six times over a three-game span in this competition.

On the other side, Paulinho is the definition of "lethal," coming off a hat-trick where he scored on every single one of his shots on target in the first-leg.

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Team news & squads

LA Galaxy vs Toluca Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Vanney Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Mohamed

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LAG Last 2 matches TOL 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Toluca 4 - 2 LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy 2 - 3 Toluca 4 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: