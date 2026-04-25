The banks of the Thames at Craven Cottage are set to host a pivotal Premier League fixture where the relative calm of a mid-table clash meets the fierce, high-stakes intensity of the race for Champions League football.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Fulham vs Aston Villa as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fulham vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

Fulham vs Aston Villa kicks off on 25 Apr at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

Fulham enters this weekend’s encounter looking to finish a respectable campaign on a high note, currently sitting 12th in the table with little movement expected at the lower end of the top half. Having recently come off a goalless draw at Brentford, the Cottagers are searching for consistency in front of their home fans against a visiting side with everything on the line.

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Aston Villa, currently holding the all-important fourth position, arrives at the cottage with the heavy weight of European qualification on their shoulders. Fresh off a thrilling 4-3 victory against Sunderland, Unai Emery’s squad understands that every point at this stage of the season is non-negotiable if they are to fend off the chasing pack. The contrast in motivations sets the stage for an intriguing afternoon where the lack of pressure on the hosts could prove dangerous against the desperate, focused need of the visitors in what promises to be a vibrant London atmosphere.

Key stats & injury news

Looking at the fitness front, Fulham faces complications with Kenny Tete sidelined due to a foot injury and Kevin managing a metatarsal bruise, further testing the depth of their squad. On the opposing side, Aston Villa continues to navigate the absences of Alysson and Boubacar Kamara, who remain out with muscle and knee injuries, respectively.

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The statistical landscape heavily favours the visitors, as Aston Villa has dominated recent head-to-head meetings, winning the last five Premier League encounters against Fulham by a combined score of 12-4. With Villa’s Ollie Watkins continuing to be a reliable source of goals and Fulham aiming to play spoiler in the top-four race, this lunch-time fixture is poised to be a tactical battle where the emotional weight of the league standings might dictate the flow of play more significantly than recent form.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: